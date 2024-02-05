He commanded the seizure of Kherson region and ordered to take the airfield in Chornobaivka: SBU serves Russian general suspicion notice in absentia

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the Russian general who commanded the seizure of Kherson region, the special service said on Monday, noting that it is Yakov Rezantsev, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service has collected evidence against Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, the commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country. On February 24, 2022, he personally ordered subordinate units of Russian troops to seize Kherson region," the SBU reported on Telegram.

According to the SBU, under his command, Russian occupation groups invaded the southern region of Ukraine from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"According to the investigation, it was Rezantsev who ordered to seize the strategically important airfield in Chornobaivka at any cost. The invaders also carried out the order of the Russian general to carry out massive air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kherson region," the SBU said in a statement.

In addition, according to the special service, during the occupation of the right bank of the region, Rezantsev organized mass repressions against members of the resistance movement in the region. "On his orders, people were kidnapped right in the middle of the street or from private cars while crossing Russian checkpoints," the report said.

"In this way, the Russian official fulfilled Moscow's task of spreading the Kremlin regime in southern Ukraine," the SBU said.

Rezantsev, as indicated, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

"Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the offender to justice. Wherever the war criminal is hiding, he will be found and punished," the SBU emphasized.

