He commanded the seizure of Kherson region and ordered to take the airfield in Chornobaivka: SBU serves Russian general suspicion notice in absentia

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

He commanded the seizure of Kherson region and ordered to take the airfield in Chornobaivka: SBU serves Russian general suspicion notice in absentia

He commanded the seizure of Kherson region and ordered to take the airfield in Chornobaivka: SBU serves Russian general suspicion notice in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the Russian general who commanded the seizure of Kherson region, the special service said on Monday, noting that it is Yakov Rezantsev, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service has collected evidence against Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, the commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country. On February 24, 2022, he personally ordered subordinate units of Russian troops to seize Kherson region," the SBU reported on Telegram.

According to the SBU, under his command, Russian occupation groups invaded the southern region of Ukraine from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"According to the investigation, it was Rezantsev who ordered to seize the strategically important airfield in Chornobaivka at any cost. The invaders also carried out the order of the Russian general to carry out massive air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kherson region," the SBU said in a statement.

In addition, according to the special service, during the occupation of the right bank of the region, Rezantsev organized mass repressions against members of the resistance movement in the region. "On his orders, people were kidnapped right in the middle of the street or from private cars while crossing Russian checkpoints," the report said.

"In this way, the Russian official fulfilled Moscow's task of spreading the Kremlin regime in southern Ukraine," the SBU said.

Rezantsev, as indicated, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

"Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the offender to justice. Wherever the war criminal is hiding, he will be found and punished," the SBU emphasized.

Strike on Yavoriv training ground: SBU exposes russian accomplice who helped to recruit adjuster26.01.24, 13:11 • 45412 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
chornobaivkaChornobaivka
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

