The former leader of the russian Bloc party, which is banned in Ukraine, helped russian special services recruit a corrector who guided missiles to the Yavoriv test site. This was stated by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Security Service has collected evidence against the former leader of the banned russian Bloc party, who is cooperating with the aggressor country.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the offender helped the FSB find and recruit an agent who subsequently adjusted the racist air attack on the Yavoriv training ground in March 2012.

In June 2022, the SBU detained this adjuster in Lviv. He turned out to be a local resident, a former Soviet KGB officer, whom the former head of the "russian bloc" met while living in the regional center - law enforcement officers explained.

The SBU noted that the detainee is currently in custody, and his friend from Crimea continues to subvert Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state) and Part 2 and Part 3 Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) - the SBU summarized.

As the offender is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for his crimes against Ukraine.

SBU investigators found out that in 2013, the defendant moved to the territory of the Autonomous Republic, where he remained after the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula and began to assist the invaders in the war against our country.

While there, the attacker publicly praises the putin regime and the war crimes of the invaders against the civilian population of Ukraine. In addition, he regularly publishes pro-Kremlin posts on his Telegram channel in which he justifies russia's armed aggression and the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory.

Also, man is a frequent guest on the air of the occupation "news agency" News Front, which the Russians created in Crimea to spread hostile propaganda

