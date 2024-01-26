Strike on Yavoriv training ground: SBU exposes russian accomplice who helped to recruit adjuster

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103200 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113520 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143816 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284825 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178291 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148886 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33733 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37015 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47628 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67296 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33473 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284825 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262297 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67296 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143816 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107457 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123483 views
Strike on Yavoriv training ground: SBU exposes russian accomplice who helped to recruit adjuster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45413 views

The former leader of the russian Bloc party, banned in Ukraine, cooperated with russian special services to recruit a missile gunner for an air attack on the Yavoriv training ground.

The former leader of the russian Bloc party, which is banned in Ukraine, helped russian special services recruit a corrector who guided missiles to the Yavoriv test site. This was stated by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

The Security Service has collected evidence against the former leader of the banned russian Bloc party, who is cooperating with the aggressor country.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the offender helped the FSB find and recruit an agent who subsequently adjusted the racist air attack on the Yavoriv training ground in March 2012.

In June 2022, the SBU detained this adjuster in Lviv. He turned out to be a local resident, a former Soviet KGB officer, whom the former head of the "russian bloc" met while living in the regional center

- law enforcement officers explained. 

The SBU noted that the detainee is currently in custody, and his friend from Crimea continues to subvert Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state) and Part 2 and Part 3 Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants)

- the SBU summarized.

As the offender is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for his crimes against Ukraine.

Addendum

SBU investigators found out that in 2013, the defendant moved to the territory of the Autonomous Republic, where he remained after the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula and began to assist the invaders in the war against our country.

While there, the attacker publicly praises the putin regime and the war crimes of the invaders against the civilian population of Ukraine. In addition, he regularly publishes pro-Kremlin posts on his Telegram channel in which he justifies russia's armed aggression and the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory.

Also, man is a frequent guest on the air of the occupation "news agency" News Front, which the Russians created in Crimea to spread hostile propaganda

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a militant from the Wagner group, who was sent to Ukraine by Russian military intelligence to conduct sabotage. He was trying to install GPS trackers on power lines to adjust the targeting of Russian energy facilities and cut off power to Kyiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising