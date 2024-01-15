ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

She worked for russian special services: a woman who spread fakes about the Armed Forces was detained in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20926 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 42-year-old woman in Mykolaiv for spreading pro-russian disinformation under the direction of russian special services.

A woman who spread russian fakes and disinformation about the Armed Forces of Ukraine online was detained in Mykolaiv. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the detained 42-year-old local freelancer was preparing "custom" messages for pro-russian political forces even before the start of the full-scale russian invasion.

Now, the suspect worked for the main directorate of the General Staff of the russian armed forces. The attacker personally prepared fake messages in which she praised the aggressive policy of the Kremlin and discredited the command of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

She remotely coordinated the prepared articles with her game curator and then "dispersed" them through a network of specially created Telegram channels.

The SBU officers documented the criminal activity of the suspect and detained her in her apartment.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine)

- the agency summarized.

Addendum 

The SBU found out that the woman tried to glorify the russian occupiers as much as possible and misinform readers about the combat situation at the front and the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

The total audience of her online resources was more than 50 thousand users, who received a new "portion" of fakes from the enemy propagandist almost every day.

Law enforcement officers explained that  in this way, the occupiers are trying to undermine the internal political situation in the frontline region of Ukraine.

Investigators found out that  to fulfill the tasks of the russian game, the suspect received a list of topical issues from the occupiers, which she had to "highlight" in the context of praising Russians and discrediting Ukrainian defenders.

To disguise her criminal actions, she periodically changed her nickname and profile picture and used a proxy server to anonymize herself. Also, for each publication, the offender received a monetary "reward" from russia, which was transferred to her bank card. 

During the search at the suspect's place of residence, a mobile phone and a laptop with media files used in information and subversive activities against Ukraine were seized.

Recall

In Kherson, a collaborator was detained who forcibly issued passports to local "privileged" people when the city was controlled by Russian troops.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising