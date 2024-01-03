ukenru
Exclusive

SBU exposes bloggers who posted videos of enemy arrivals in Kyiv on January 2

SBU exposes bloggers who posted videos of enemy arrivals in Kyiv on January 2

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU has exposed four Kyiv residents who filmed and published videos of enemy "arrivals" in Kyiv on January 2, as well as the work of Ukrainian air defense. The video with the bloggers' apologies was released by the Security Service of Ukraine

The SBU has exposed four Kyiv residents who filmed and published videos of enemy "arrivals" in Kyiv on January 2, as well as the work of Ukrainian air defense. The video with apologies from the bloggers was published and by the Security Service of Ukraine on its YouTube channel, UNN reports.

On the morning of January 2, they made an unauthorized video recording of enemy "arrivals" in the city and posted the relevant media files on social media. These videos were instantly "picked up" by numerous propaganda publics of the aggressor country and information resources of the Russian special services, including Shariy's Telegram channel, which is charged with treason. The occupiers and their henchmen could use the information to prepare new and adjust repeated air strikes on Kyiv.

- the SBU said.

Details

The SBU also noted that after the video of the arrival sites appeared on the Internet, law enforcement officers took urgent measures and found mobile phones with inappropriate content at the places of actual residence of the "bloggers".

The checks are currently ongoing. Based on their results, law enforcement officers will decide whether to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Security Service of Ukraine has once again reminded all residents of Ukraine of the current ban on filming and publishing video and photo materials about the activities of the Defense Forces and the consequences of enemy shelling.

The SBU noted that the publication of such media files would be regarded as an adjustment of hostile fire. Such actions are punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Operational measures to identify and bring to justice all persons involved in illegal activities are still ongoing.

Optional

The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine found and dismantled webcams that broadcast air defense operations during the latest Russian air strike on Kyiv.  It is noted that the cameras were hacked by Russians to monitor the work of the capital's defense forces. In particular, one of the devices was located on the balcony of an apartment building and was used by a local condominium to monitor the surrounding area.

Recall

On the morning of January 2, the Russians attacked Kyiv. They attacked  with Shaheds, various types of missiles, including hypersonic Daggers.

According to the KIAA, 54 people were wounded  in the capital alone, and 2 more were killed.  Significant destruction was reported in many parts of the city.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the destruction of 72 missiles in the skies over Ukraine during a massive attack by Russian troops  on January 2.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

