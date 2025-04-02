The Ministry of Justice spoke about Western-made microchips in Russian missiles and "Shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.
Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Gaichenko said in an interview with The New York Times that studies of fragments of downed "Shaheds" and missiles show that Russian weapons still contain Western components, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Justice.
Details
Gaichenko reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has turned residential buildings, schools and hospitals in Ukraine into its targets. According to him, every strike, every destroyed building, every lost life has a technological basis. We are talking about foreign components in Russian and Iranian UAVs and missiles.
The Deputy Minister told The New York Times in detail about the efforts of forensic experts of the Ministry of Justice to study fragments of Russian weapons.
Dismantled "shaheds" and missiles reveal the truth: the weapons that kill Ukrainians every day contain, in particular, Western-made microchips
He said that despite sanctions, these components enter Russia illegally through "gray" and "black" schemes, and make possible the terror against Ukrainians.
Supplement
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian energy infrastructure amid ongoing negotiations to stop such strikes.
According to analysts, Russia is likely using "vague" ceasefire terms to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure with shorter-range artillery, but not long-range cruise missiles or kamikaze drones.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine.