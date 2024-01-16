A security guard at a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia corrected Russian missile attacks

SBU counterintelligence detained a security guard of a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia, who was an agent of Russian military intelligence and corrected Russian missile attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

It was established that the occupiers shelled residential buildings in the village of Stepnohirsk on the eve of 2024. A 43-year-old man died as a result of the enemy strike, and many private homes were damaged or completely destroyed.

In December last year, a security guard at a local kindergarten was reportedly remotely recruited by a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the game).

He came to the attention of the occupiers through his acquaintance, a chorister of the local UOC (MP) church, who fled to the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, where she works for the Russian special service.

On the instructions of the Russian game agent, he collected intelligence on the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The enemy was especially interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces.

He also corrected Russian missile strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure in the region, which caused civilian casualties.

SBU officers detained the Russian agent in his own home. During the search, the SBU seized his cell phone, which the suspect used to communicate with the Russian agent via a popular messenger.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by prior conspiracy).

He is in custody. The defendant faces life imprisonment.

The complex operation was conducted by the SBU officers in Zaporizzhia region under the procedural supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.

