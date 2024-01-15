Wanted to cut off power to Kyiv: Wagnerian who was preparing Russian strikes on energy infrastructure detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a militant from the Wagner group, who was sent to Ukraine by Russian military intelligence (known as Gru) to carry out sabotage. He was trying to install GPS trackers on power lines to adjust the targeting of Russian energy facilities and cut off power to Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

As noted, the "Wagnerian" was tasked with arriving from Belarus to Rivne region to correct Russian air attacks on energy infrastructure.

Law enforcers learned about such plans of the aggressor during the enemy saboteur's stay in the territory of Belarus. Since then, the SBU has been monitoring him.

The attacker was detained red-handed: he was trying to attach several GPS trackers to the power lines that supply the Kyiv agglomeration. Based on the signals of the "beacons," the occupiers wanted to adjust the targeted strike on energy facilities, including the use of Shahed-type kamikaze drones - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a Belarusian citizen who is a member of the Russian intelligence apparatus.

From 2014 to 2017, the foreigner was a member of the "l/dnr" terrorist groups and participated in hostilities against the ATO forces in eastern Ukraine.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the militant joined the Russian private military company Wagner, in whose ranks he stormed Bakhmut and nearby villages.

Later, he returned to Belarus, where he received an assignment from his Russian military intelligence supervisor to prepare sabotage on the border territory of Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators plan to serve the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Article 113 (sabotage);

- Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization).

