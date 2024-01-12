Demchenko: Sumy region has the highest number of cases of detection of enemy saboteurs

Russia tries to use its sabotage and reconnaissance groups quite often. The most active area is Sumy region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

The enemy tries to use its sabotage and reconnaissance groups quite often. The most active area is Sumy region, with the highest number of cases where enemy saboteurs are detected. But of course, there are a lot of cases in the Kharkiv direction, and there are, albeit less in the Chernihiv region, attempts by subversive reconnaissance groups - Demchenko said.

That is why, he said, all forces are being concentrated to track the enemy, detect saboteurs in time, and strike at them so that they at least retreat behind the border or are destroyed.

Addendum

Suspilne, citing the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military District Administration Serhii Serhienko , reportedthat on January 10, a Russian subversive and reconnaissance group shot a car with a civilian man in Semenivska community in Chernihiv region.