Today, July 15, marks the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers, who contributed to the preservation of peace throughout the world, writes UNN.

Day of Ukrainian Statehood

At the initiative of the President of Ukraine, July 15 is celebrated in Ukraine as the Day of Ukrainian Statehood - together with the Day of the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine and the commemoration of Prince Volodymyr the Great. It was during his reign in 988 that Christianity became the basis of Rus' cultural and civilizational choice. This gave impetus to education, literacy, and the formation of state identity.

Our coat of arms, currency, and capital originate from Kyivan Rus. This tradition was continued by the Galicia-Volhynia Principality, the Cossack state, the UPR, the WUPR, Carpathian Ukraine, and modern independent Ukraine. Russia tries to devalue Ukrainian identity, claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people." But real history proves that Ukraine is an original state with deep historical roots.

World Youth Skills Day

Every year on July 15, the world celebrates World Youth Skills Day - an initiative launched in 2014 by the UN General Assembly. This day aims to draw attention to the importance of developing modern skills among young people and to help overcome the problem of youth unemployment.

According to the World Economic Forum, among the most in-demand skills in the 21st century are critical thinking, creativity, complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, leadership, flexibility, decision-making ability, and effective communication.

This day serves as an occasion for forums, trainings, seminars, and other events that help young people learn more about relevant skills, learning opportunities, and paths to successful employment.

Seasonal employment in Ukraine: the state employment service tells where there are vacancies

Social Media Philanthropy Day

July 15 marks Social Media Philanthropy Day - an initiative that combines digital technologies and social responsibility. The holiday was established in 2013 at the initiative of the non-profit organization Givver, which specializes in fundraising through X (formerly Twitter). Its founder, Chris Sommers, aimed to encourage users to donate online, turning social networks into an effective tool for supporting important causes.

The idea quickly gained popularity: social networks became a common communication channel for charitable organizations. Over time, more and more campaigns in the field of charity began to rely on digital tools to attract attention and funds.

Today, more than half of all online donations are made through these platforms, which indicates their important role in modern charity.

Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers

Every year on July 15, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers - a holiday dedicated to military personnel who participated in international peacekeeping missions. It was established in 2013 to honor the courage, professionalism, and loyalty to the oath of servicemen who served under the flags of the UN, OSCE, NATO, and other organizations.

The date was not chosen by chance - it was on July 15, 1992, that Ukrainian military personnel first took part in a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia. Since then, a long history of Ukraine's participation in global conflict resolution operations began.

Over three decades, about 45,000 Ukrainian military personnel have participated in 27 peacekeeping missions in various parts of the world. Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 55 of them died while performing tasks outside the country.

With the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, all peacekeeping contingents were recalled by the President's decision. However, the country does not forget the contribution of its defenders to the cause of preserving peace throughout the world.

Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs

Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Grand Prince Volodymyr

Saint Prince Volodymyr, son of Sviatoslav and grandson of Olha, is first mentioned in chronicles in 968. After the death of his brothers in the struggle for power, he fled overseas, but later returned with an army, captured Kyiv, and became the sole ruler of Rus. Before baptism, Volodymyr was a convinced pagan who worshipped idols. However, he was greatly impressed by the words of the Christian Theodora, who died a martyr's death. Volodymyr went on a campaign to Chersonesus, where he was baptized and healed from blindness. There he also married the Byzantine princess Anna. Returning to Kyiv, Volodymyr began to baptize the people, destroyed pagan idols, built churches, and began the Christianization of Rus.

His reign became an era of spiritual and cultural revival. Volodymyr founded schools, introduced Christian values, cared for the poor, and implemented a peaceful policy. For this, the people called him "Red Sun."

Saint Volodymyr died on July 15, 1015, in the village of Berestove near Kyiv. He was buried in the Church of the Tithes.

Addition

On July 15, on the occasion of the 1037th anniversary of the Baptism of Ukraine-Rus, the day of commemoration of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr the Great, and the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, the Primate of the OCU, His Beatitude Metropolitan of Kyiv Epiphanius, will perform a festive Divine Liturgy in the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The service begins at 9:00 AM.