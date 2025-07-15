Day of Ukrainian Statehood and Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: what else is celebrated on July 15 15 July 2025

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 12026 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 25182 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 35533 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 42466 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 39303 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 33650 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 31102 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 51305 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 48009 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23848 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
83%
747mm
Popular news
Kellogg revealed details of conversation with ZelenskyyJuly 14, 05:50 PM • 6498 views
Losses of over UAH 46 million: Kravchenko stated that six more Kyiv officials received suspicions, three were detainedJuly 14, 05:55 PM • 5102 views
Portraits of Putin and thanks from the FSB: call centers shut down in Kyiv, 15 searches conductedJuly 14, 06:15 PM • 9124 views
Defence City bills discussed with G7 and NATO representatives - HetmantsevJuly 14, 06:47 PM • 4402 views
Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the cityJuly 14, 06:58 PM • 10453 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 37739 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 51305 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 48009 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 70636 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 288762 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 45352 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 50203 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 46694 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 131996 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 94787 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Day of Ukrainian Statehood and Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: what else is celebrated on July 15 15 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

On July 15, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, associated with the Baptism of Kyivan Rus', and the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers. On this day, the memory of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr the Great is also honored.

Day of Ukrainian Statehood and Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: what else is celebrated on July 15

Today, July 15, marks the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers, who contributed to the preservation of peace throughout the world, writes UNN.

Day of Ukrainian Statehood

At the initiative of the President of Ukraine, July 15 is celebrated in Ukraine as the Day of Ukrainian Statehood - together with the Day of the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine and the commemoration of Prince Volodymyr the Great. It was during his reign in 988 that Christianity became the basis of Rus' cultural and civilizational choice. This gave impetus to education, literacy, and the formation of state identity.

Our coat of arms, currency, and capital originate from Kyivan Rus. This tradition was continued by the Galicia-Volhynia Principality, the Cossack state, the UPR, the WUPR, Carpathian Ukraine, and modern independent Ukraine. Russia tries to devalue Ukrainian identity, claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people." But real history proves that Ukraine is an original state with deep historical roots.

World Youth Skills Day

Every year on July 15, the world celebrates World Youth Skills Day - an initiative launched in 2014 by the UN General Assembly. This day aims to draw attention to the importance of developing modern skills among young people and to help overcome the problem of youth unemployment.

According to the World Economic Forum, among the most in-demand skills in the 21st century are critical thinking, creativity, complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, leadership, flexibility, decision-making ability, and effective communication.

This day serves as an occasion for forums, trainings, seminars, and other events that help young people learn more about relevant skills, learning opportunities, and paths to successful employment.

Seasonal employment in Ukraine: the state employment service tells where there are vacancies 09.06.25, 13:58 • 2615 views

Social Media Philanthropy Day

July 15 marks Social Media Philanthropy Day - an initiative that combines digital technologies and social responsibility. The holiday was established in 2013 at the initiative of the non-profit organization Givver, which specializes in fundraising through X (formerly Twitter). Its founder, Chris Sommers, aimed to encourage users to donate online, turning social networks into an effective tool for supporting important causes.

The idea quickly gained popularity: social networks became a common communication channel for charitable organizations. Over time, more and more campaigns in the field of charity began to rely on digital tools to attract attention and funds.

Today, more than half of all online donations are made through these platforms, which indicates their important role in modern charity.

Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers

Every year on July 15, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers - a holiday dedicated to military personnel who participated in international peacekeeping missions. It was established in 2013 to honor the courage, professionalism, and loyalty to the oath of servicemen who served under the flags of the UN, OSCE, NATO, and other organizations.

The date was not chosen by chance - it was on July 15, 1992, that Ukrainian military personnel first took part in a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia. Since then, a long history of Ukraine's participation in global conflict resolution operations began.

Over three decades, about 45,000 Ukrainian military personnel have participated in 27 peacekeeping missions in various parts of the world. Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 55 of them died while performing tasks outside the country.

With the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, all peacekeeping contingents were recalled by the President's decision. However, the country does not forget the contribution of its defenders to the cause of preserving peace throughout the world.

Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs30.06.25, 15:38 • 1971 view

Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Grand Prince Volodymyr

Saint Prince Volodymyr, son of Sviatoslav and grandson of Olha, is first mentioned in chronicles in 968. After the death of his brothers in the struggle for power, he fled overseas, but later returned with an army, captured Kyiv, and became the sole ruler of Rus. Before baptism, Volodymyr was a convinced pagan who worshipped idols. However, he was greatly impressed by the words of the Christian Theodora, who died a martyr's death. Volodymyr went on a campaign to Chersonesus, where he was baptized and healed from blindness. There he also married the Byzantine princess Anna. Returning to Kyiv, Volodymyr began to baptize the people, destroyed pagan idols, built churches, and began the Christianization of Rus.

His reign became an era of spiritual and cultural revival. Volodymyr founded schools, introduced Christian values, cared for the poor, and implemented a peaceful policy. For this, the people called him "Red Sun."

Saint Volodymyr died on July 15, 1015, in the village of Berestove near Kyiv. He was buried in the Church of the Tithes.

Addition

On July 15, on the occasion of the 1037th anniversary of the Baptism of Ukraine-Rus, the day of commemoration of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr the Great, and the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, the Primate of the OCU, His Beatitude Metropolitan of Kyiv Epiphanius, will perform a festive Divine Liturgy in the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The service begins at 9:00 AM.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
NATO
United Nations
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9