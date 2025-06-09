Seasonal employment in Ukraine: the state employment service tells where there are vacancies

At the beginning of summer in Ukraine, the number of seasonal vacancies traditionally increases, as well as interest in part-time work among minors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Employment Service.

Details

According to the service, as of June, there are 628 seasonal vacancies in the database. Among them, the most offers are in agriculture, processing industry, and tourism.

The most popular are:

helpers;

teachers-organizers;

stewards (providing services on the road);

fruit and vegetable growers;

workers for integrated agricultural production services.

In addition, the number of people willing to find employment among young people is increasing: 123 minors have already registered as seasonal job seekers.

Additionally

The total number of vacancies available through the State Employment Service has increased by 40% since the beginning of the year: from 47,000 to 66,000.

The largest increase was recorded in the following areas:

agriculture;

construction;

processing industry;

trade.

Let us remind you

With the onset of the summer period, the demand for seasonal work in Ukraine traditionally increases, especially among young people. The State Employment Service provides current vacancies throughout the country, taking into account the needs of different age and professional groups.

Mobile application for job search from the Employment Service launched in Ukraine