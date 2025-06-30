Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs. Mirzoyan stated this at a joint press conference, commenting on Lavrov's words about the situation in the country, reports UNN with reference to NEWS.am.

Details

Before the press conference, I managed to get acquainted with the comment of my beloved colleague - Lavrov. Mr. Lavrov's information is incomplete and incorrect. If I'm not mistaken, he used the expression "the struggle of power against the church." Lavrov's information is not true, there is no struggle of power against the church in Armenia. What he means, he means the participation of several churchmen in political activity - the minister stated.

As Mirzoyan added, according to law enforcement agencies, it is about participation in the preparation or initiation of an illegal coup.

This is a legal process and an internal affair of the Republic of Armenia. It would be better for Lavrov not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia - Mirzoyan advised, addressing a similar appeal to Russian deputies and media. In his opinion, they should treat the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia with great respect and never interfere in Armenia's affairs again.

Supplement

Armenia and the United States have created a Strategic Partnership Commission for cooperation in economy, security and defense. Russia reacted with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.