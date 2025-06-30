Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11524 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10254 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 18973 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36564 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78122 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 97745 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114336 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102150 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 259850 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195569 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
8.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 35144 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 41198 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 50190 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 32430 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 26641 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11524 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78122 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 259850 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278147 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264332 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27954 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51457 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77312 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89008 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195565 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon

Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs. Mirzoyan stated that Lavrov's information about the "government's struggle against the church" is incomplete and incorrect, and that the actions are related to the legal process concerning an attempted coup.

Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs. Mirzoyan stated this at a joint press conference, commenting on Lavrov's words about the situation in the country, reports UNN with reference to NEWS.am.

Details

Before the press conference, I managed to get acquainted with the comment of my beloved colleague - Lavrov. Mr. Lavrov's information is incomplete and incorrect. If I'm not mistaken, he used the expression "the struggle of power against the church." Lavrov's information is not true, there is no struggle of power against the church in Armenia. What he means, he means the participation of several churchmen in political activity

- the minister stated.

As Mirzoyan added, according to law enforcement agencies, it is about participation in the preparation or initiation of an illegal coup.

This is a legal process and an internal affair of the Republic of Armenia. It would be better for Lavrov not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia

- Mirzoyan advised, addressing a similar appeal to Russian deputies and media. In his opinion, they should treat the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia with great respect and never interfere in Armenia's affairs again.

Armenian Defense Minister: Armenia is interested in maintaining “high level” of cooperation with Russia, but discussion is needed16.01.25, 06:51 • 27929 views

Supplement

Armenia and the United States have created a Strategic Partnership Commission for cooperation in economy, security and defense. Russia reacted with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Armenia
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9