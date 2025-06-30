Armenian Foreign Minister urged Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in the country's internal affairs. Mirzoyan stated that Lavrov's information about the "government's struggle against the church" is incomplete and incorrect, and that the actions are related to the legal process concerning an attempted coup.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs. Mirzoyan stated this at a joint press conference, commenting on Lavrov's words about the situation in the country, reports UNN with reference to NEWS.am.
Before the press conference, I managed to get acquainted with the comment of my beloved colleague - Lavrov. Mr. Lavrov's information is incomplete and incorrect. If I'm not mistaken, he used the expression "the struggle of power against the church." Lavrov's information is not true, there is no struggle of power against the church in Armenia. What he means, he means the participation of several churchmen in political activity
As Mirzoyan added, according to law enforcement agencies, it is about participation in the preparation or initiation of an illegal coup.
This is a legal process and an internal affair of the Republic of Armenia. It would be better for Lavrov not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia
Armenia and the United States have created a Strategic Partnership Commission for cooperation in economy, security and defense. Russia reacted with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.