Armenian Defense Minister: Armenia is interested in maintaining “high level” of cooperation with Russia, but discussion is needed

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said that the country is interested in maintaining a “high level” of cooperation with Russia, but there are “objective issues” that require discussion. This was reported by Armenpress, according to UNN.

I can't talk about any new agreements with Russia at the moment. But I can say that official Yerevan is interested in keeping cooperation with Moscow at a high level. But when we discuss the CSTO and try to refer to the events of 2022, then quickly jump to 2025 and claim that everything is going well, it is not so, - said Minister Papikian.

According to him, Armenia has “objective questions,” which Papikian says the country should get answers to through healthy discussions. The depth and level of further cooperation between the two countries will also depend on these answers.

We have not even officially canceled our membership in the CSTO, but de facto we do not participate. It is not our fault that there is not a single officer from Armenia in the CSTO, - he said.

Recall

Armenia and the United States established a Strategic Partnership Commission to cooperate in economic, security and defense. russia reacted with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.