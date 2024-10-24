Russians hit cell tower and energy infrastructure in Kherson region, two dead in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked critical and energy infrastructure in Kherson region. The shelling killed two people and injured seven.
Russian troops shelled 25 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, October 23. In particular, they attacked critical and energy infrastructure. Two people were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the attacks. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Mykilske, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Veletynske, Kizomys, Bilozerka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Shyroka Balka, Tomina Balka, Rozlyv, Novodmitrivka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Zymivnyk, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Novovorontsovka, Lvov, and Odradokamyanka.
Russian troops reportedly hit a cell tower, two educational institutions, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 9 high-rise buildings and 29 private houses. The occupiers also hit critical and energy infrastructure, damaging a power line, gas pipeline, gas station, private garages and cars.
"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 7 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
