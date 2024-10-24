Russian troops conducted over 300 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
During the day, the occupiers struck 316 times in 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
- Russian troops conducted 6 air strikes on Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
- 174 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
- 8 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.
- 128 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
The RMA also reported that it had received 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
