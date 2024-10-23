British intelligence: Russia launched a record number of drones in Ukraine in September
In September 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1,300 drones, according to British intelligence. This month, the number could be higher.
In September, the Russian army launched more than 1,300 drones across Ukraine. This figure is expected to be exceeded in October, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .
In September 2024, Russia launched more than 1,300 unmanned unilateral attack drones into Ukraine. This is the largest number of UAVs launched in a month since the beginning of the conflict. Based on the current pace, it is safe to say that Russia will exceed this number in October 2024
However, it is noted that it is unclear whether Russia will be able to maintain this figure by the end of 2024. Nevertheless, Russia is almost certainly expanding its capabilities to conduct large-scale drone attacks against Ukraine, supplementing Iranian supplies with growing domestic production.
British intelligence has emphasized that Russia is using its UAVs against a variety of targets, especially energy infrastructure, given their ability to strike deep into Ukrainian territory and maintain pressure on Ukraine's air defense system.
Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin told UNN in a commentary that recently there has been a tendency to increase the use of Chinese-made components in weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine.
According to him, all types of Russian weapons contain foreign components in key power, flight control, navigation, etc. systems. The high-tech component is 90% non-Russian microelectronics.
