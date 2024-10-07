Russian Army Suffered Record Average Daily Losses in September - British Intelligence

In September, average daily Russian losses (killed and wounded) due to the war in Ukraine reached a new monthly high. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the average daily casualty rate was 1,271 people per day, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

According to British intelligence, the previous maximum in Russian losses was recorded in May 2024, when the Russian army lost 1,262 people daily.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has suffered more than 648,000 casualties.

The increase in casualties since May 2024 is almost certainly due to the expansion of the combat zone to include the Kharkiv and Kursk military operations and the increased intensity on the front line - the British Ministry of Defense said in a report.

British intelligence believes that Russian troops are likely to continue their attempts to stretch Ukrainian forces, using massive numbers to overcome defensive positions and achieve tactical success.

“Despite the onset of winter, Russian troop casualties are likely to continue to exceed 1,000 per day throughout 2024. To date, winter conditions have not led to a reduction in offensive operations or casualties due to Russia's reliance on calculated tactics and lack of use of maneuver warfare, which requires better conditions,” British intelligence believes.

