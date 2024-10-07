Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27121 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers. The enemy lost 1160 soldiers, 14 tanks and other equipment over the day. The total losses of the Russian Federation since February 24, 22 have reached about 661630 people.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 661630 people, 8933 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 07, 24 were approximately:

  • personnel - about 661630 (+1160) people
  • tanks - 8933 (+14) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17710 (+31) units,
  • artillery systems - 19156 (+64) units,
  • MLRS - 1223 (+7) units,
  • air defense systems - 972 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16643 (+65),
  • cruise missiles - 2615 (+2),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26102 (+96) units,
  • special equipment - 3364 (+1)

Air defense shoots down about a dozen drones near Kyiv at night07.10.24, 07:39

Olga Rozgon

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

