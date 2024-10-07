Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers. The enemy lost 1160 soldiers, 14 tanks and other equipment over the day. The total losses of the Russian Federation since February 24, 22 have reached about 661630 people.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 07, 24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 661630 (+1160) people
- tanks - 8933 (+14) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17710 (+31) units,
- artillery systems - 19156 (+64) units,
- MLRS - 1223 (+7) units,
- air defense systems - 972 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16643 (+65),
- cruise missiles - 2615 (+2),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26102 (+96) units,
- special equipment - 3364 (+1)
