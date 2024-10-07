Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 661630 people, 8933 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 07, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 661630 (+1160) people

tanks - 8933 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17710 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 19156 (+64) units,

MLRS - 1223 (+7) units,

air defense systems - 972 (+2) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16643 (+65),

cruise missiles - 2615 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26102 (+96) units,

special equipment - 3364 (+1)

