Air defense shoots down about a dozen drones near Kyiv at night

The occupiers again attacked the capital with drones - the alarm in Kyiv sounded for more than two hours, all enemy targets were destroyed, said the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces and means detected about a dozen Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized. (The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force). - the statement said.

Details

According to Popko, there has been no information about damage or casualties.

The head of the KCMA reminded that this was the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October. The drones came to the capital in waves and from different directions. The air alert was announced three times during the night, lasting more than 2 hours in total.

Russians deployed four missile carriers to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 “Calibers”