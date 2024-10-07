Air defense shoots down about a dozen drones near Kyiv at night
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense destroyed about 15 Russian drones near Kyiv. The air alert lasted over 2 hours, the fourth attack on the capital since early October.
The occupiers again attacked the capital with drones - the alarm in Kyiv sounded for more than two hours, all enemy targets were destroyed, said the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Air defense forces and means detected about a dozen Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized. (The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force).
Details
According to Popko, there has been no information about damage or casualties.
The head of the KCMA reminded that this was the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October. The drones came to the capital in waves and from different directions. The air alert was announced three times during the night, lasting more than 2 hours in total.
