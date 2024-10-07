ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Air defense shoots down about a dozen drones near Kyiv at night

Air defense shoots down about a dozen drones near Kyiv at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32013 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed about 15 Russian drones near Kyiv. The air alert lasted over 2 hours, the fourth attack on the capital since early October.

The occupiers again attacked the capital with drones - the alarm in Kyiv sounded for more than two hours, all enemy targets were destroyed, said the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces and means detected about a dozen Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized. (The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force).

- the statement said.

Details

According to Popko, there has been no information about damage or casualties.

The head of the KCMA reminded that this was the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October. The drones came to the capital in waves and from different directions. The air alert was announced three times during the night, lasting more than 2 hours in total.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

