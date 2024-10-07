Russians deployed four missile carriers to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 “Calibers”

As of the morning of Monday, October 7, the Russian occupation army is holding four ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

In the Black Sea, there are 4 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 4 continued to the Bosphorus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

