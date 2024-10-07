Russians deployed four missile carriers to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 “Calibers”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141149 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141023 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93057 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108463 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199051 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188038 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141023 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146053 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137517 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154441 views
Russians deployed four missile carriers to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 “Calibers”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40966 views

There are 4 Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 ships, 2 of which have up to 20 Kalibr missiles.

As of the morning of Monday, October 7, the Russian occupation army is holding four ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

In the Black Sea, there are 4 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

  • 6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 4 continued to the Bosphorus;
  • 5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.
Image

DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source27.05.24, 09:25 • 20301 view

Olga Rozgon

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

Contact us about advertising