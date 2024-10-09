One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100912 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163053 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135724 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171183 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104713 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140484 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140283 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89737 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107912 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110045 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187609 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140283 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140484 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137299 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154244 views
One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15831 views

Occupants shelled 23 settlements of Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, a library, residential buildings, and equipment were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 23 settlements yesterday, hitting an educational and medical institution, a library, residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 16, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 16 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tyahyntsi, Odradokamianka, Dariivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Novodmytrivka, Dniprovske, Neslumne, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Lvov, Stepanivka, Olhivka, Sadove and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit an educational and medical institution, a library, an administrative building, a catering establishment and an agricultural enterprise; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 29 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed outbuildings, garages, agricultural machinery, a bus and private cars.

Shelling of a geriatric center in Kherson region: two medical workers injured09.10.24, 08:01 • 18407 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chornobaivkaChornobaivka
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
beryslavBeryslav
lvivLviv
khersonKherson

