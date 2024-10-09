One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 23 settlements yesterday, hitting an educational and medical institution, a library, residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 16, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 16 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tyahyntsi, Odradokamianka, Dariivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Novodmytrivka, Dniprovske, Neslumne, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Lvov, Stepanivka, Olhivka, Sadove and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit an educational and medical institution, a library, an administrative building, a catering establishment and an agricultural enterprise; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 29 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed outbuildings, garages, agricultural machinery, a bus and private cars.

