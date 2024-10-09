Shelling of a geriatric center in Kherson region: two medical workers injured

Invaders attacked a geriatric center in Kherson region, two medical workers were injured. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of October 9, around 02:00, enemy troops shelled a geriatric center in the village of Stepanivka, Kherson district, injuring two medical workers.

According to the investigation, the attack was carried out with artillery. The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office has already launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

