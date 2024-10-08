Shelling in Kherson region: 1 person killed, 24 others wounded, including 4 children

Over the past day, several settlements in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the enemy fired at Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Shlyakhove, Beryslav, Monastyrske, Mylove and the city of Kherson.

According to the information, the invaders fired at educational institutions, a cultural center, a library and an administrative building, as well as at residential areas. As a result of the attacks, 14 multi-storey buildings and 15 private homes were damaged. In addition, the occupiers damaged private cars.

As a result of this aggression, one person died and 24 others were injured, including four children.

