Number of injured in Russian airstrike on Kherson increases to 18

An early morning enemy air strike on Kherson injured 18 people, including two children. Russian troops dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting a school and residential buildings, the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

The number of wounded as a result of the morning air strike on Kherson increased to 18. An 18-year-old boy was admitted to a medical facility. He has a mine-blast trauma and cut wounds of the leg. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis - Mrochko wrote.

According to the RMA, Russian troops launched an air strike on Kherson around 10:30 am. Four guided bombs were dropped on the city. A previously destroyed school and residential buildings in the Central district were reportedly hit.

"There are two children among the victims. A 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable," the RMA said.

Another 14 people, six men and eight women, were reportedly receiving necessary medical care at the medical facility. One victim, an elderly woman, was treated by an ambulance crew on the spot.

