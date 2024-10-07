ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 54436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136604 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142413 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

The enemy struck Kherson with 4 multiple rocket launchers: eight people were injured, two of them children

The enemy struck Kherson with 4 multiple rocket launchers: eight people were injured, two of them children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12903 views

Russian troops launch an air strike on Kherson, using 4 UAVs. The attack injured 8 people, including two children aged 3 and 5. The strikes hit the coastal and northern parts of the city.

Eight people were wounded in today's Russian air strike on Kherson. Among the injured are children aged 3 and 5. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

After 10:00, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on Kherson. 2 UAVs hit the coastal zone of the Central district, 2 - in the northern part

- wrote Mrochko on Telegram.

According to him, eight people were injured, two of them were children aged 3 and 5.

Recall 

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kherson at night. A 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was injured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
khersonKherson

