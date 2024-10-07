The enemy struck Kherson with 4 multiple rocket launchers: eight people were injured, two of them children

Eight people were wounded in today's Russian air strike on Kherson. Among the injured are children aged 3 and 5. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

After 10:00, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on Kherson. 2 UAVs hit the coastal zone of the Central district, 2 - in the northern part - wrote Mrochko on Telegram.

According to him, eight people were injured, two of them were children aged 3 and 5.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kherson at night. A 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was injured.