The enemy struck Kherson with 4 multiple rocket launchers: eight people were injured, two of them children
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launch an air strike on Kherson, using 4 UAVs. The attack injured 8 people, including two children aged 3 and 5. The strikes hit the coastal and northern parts of the city.
Eight people were wounded in today's Russian air strike on Kherson. Among the injured are children aged 3 and 5. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
After 10:00, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on Kherson. 2 UAVs hit the coastal zone of the Central district, 2 - in the northern part
According to him, eight people were injured, two of them were children aged 3 and 5.
Recall
Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kherson at night. A 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was injured.