Searches in Lviv City Council: several officials notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 million

Law enforcement agencies have notified two heads of district administrations in Lviv of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 million in budget funds during the liquidation of a Russian missile strike on the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, officials of two district administrations groundlessly approved project and estimate documentation for the director of a communal enterprise of the Lviv City Council, which carried out emergency restoration work on residential buildings on Stryiska Street after a missile strike on Lviv in July 2023.

At the same time, the contractor artificially inflated the cost of window blocks and other building materials during the repair of roofs, load-bearing walls, and the installation of new windows in the affected buildings.

As added by the National Police of Ukraine: suspicion was received by:

former acting head of the Frankivsk District Administration of the Lviv City Council. She is accused of abuse of power or official position;

head of the Halytskyi District Administration of the Lviv City Council. She is also accused of abuse of power or official position;

director of the communal enterprise. He is accused of misappropriation and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale.

Recall

On Friday, July 25, police and SBU officers conducted searches at the administrative buildings of the Lviv City Council. Oleh Polishchuk, director of LKP "Rembud", Oksana Strumelyak, former acting head of the Frankivsk District Administration, and Halyna Hladik, head of the Halytskyi District Administration, came under suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 2 million in budget funds.