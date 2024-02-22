Kherson region shelled 47 times by Russians, missile attack on Chornobaivka, three wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 47 times over the past day, including a missile attack on Chornobaivka, and three people were wounded in the region, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 47 attacks, firing 156 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. A rocket attack was launched at Chornobaivka - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy fired 34 shells at the city of Kherson.

Prokudin added that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a warehouse in Kherson district; and a cell tower in Beryslav district.

"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," he said.

