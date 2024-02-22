ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93735 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109689 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152422 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174574 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Kherson region shelled 47 times by Russians, missile attack on Chornobaivka, three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25811 views

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 shells at Kherson region, three people were wounded as a result of shelling of residential areas.

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 47 times over the past day, including a missile attack on Chornobaivka, and three people were wounded in the region, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 47 attacks, firing 156 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. A rocket attack was launched at Chornobaivka

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy fired 34 shells at the city of Kherson. 

Prokudin added that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a warehouse in Kherson district; and a cell tower in Beryslav district.

"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," he said.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night22.02.24, 07:16 • 25730 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
chornobaivkaChornobaivka
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

