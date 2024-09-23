Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 16 settlements yesterday, hitting administrative buildings, a bank, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport, killing one person and wounding 7, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Vesele, Tyahynka, Poniativka, Odradokamianka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Tomyna Balka, Bobrovyi Kut, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
According to him, the Russian military hit administrative buildings and a banking institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, buses and private cars.
"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 7 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.
