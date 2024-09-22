Occupants strike in Kherson region: 5 wounded, buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, striking at residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured and houses, facilities and cars were damaged.
Yesterday, the occupiers fired at a number of settlements in the Kherson region, striking at residential areas, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
As a result, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Sadove, Ingulets, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Veletynske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokaira, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.
As a result of this shelling, 5 people were injured. The occupants damaged 5 multi-storey buildings, 13 private houses, a gas pipeline, a shop, a social laundry, warehouses and cars.
