Occupants strike in Kherson region: 5 wounded, buildings damaged

Yesterday, the occupiers fired at a number of settlements in the Kherson region, striking at residential areas, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

As a result, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Sadove, Ingulets, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Veletynske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokaira, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.

As a result of this shelling, 5 people were injured. The occupants damaged 5 multi-storey buildings, 13 private houses, a gas pipeline, a shop, a social laundry, warehouses and cars.

