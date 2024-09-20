Russian troops strike in Kherson region: 74-year-old woman killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in the Bilozerska community in Kherson region. The shelling killed a 74-year-old local resident.
In the evening of Friday, September 20, Russian troops attacked Stanislav of the Bilozerska community. A person died as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy attacked Stanislav of Bilozerska community. As a result of the shelling of the settlement, the Russians ended the life of a 74-year-old woman. She died on the spot
Recall
Russian troops shelled Kherson, killing a 27-year-old local resident.