Russian troops shelled Kherson region: a child died, four wounded

A child died and four people were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling. This is reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Pridniprovske, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Chereshenky, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Tomaryne suffered from Russian attacks. Among the damaged civilian objects are an apartment building and six private houses, a gas station, a gas pipeline, and a school.

In Bilozerka, a 58-year-old man was injured by an explosive device dropped from a UAV. Medical assistance was also needed by a 49-year-old local resident who came under artillery fire on June 12. An 11-year-old boy died in the hospital, who on June 11 received serious injuries in his own yard as a result of a Russian drone attack. - the police said.

A 70-year-old resident of Dudchan, who was injured in the artillery shelling on June 12, sought medical help.

A 66-year-old resident of Sadovoye, who came under a drone strike by the enemy on June 7, was also taken to the hospital.

In Chereshenky, about 20 hectares of wheat crops were burned as a result of being dropped from a UAV.

