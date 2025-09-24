$41.380.00
Ten civilians, including medics, injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In the Kherson region, ten civilians, including medical workers, were injured as a result of Russian shelling on September 24. Residential and social facilities were damaged, and the prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes.

Ten civilians, including medics, injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

In the Kherson region, ten civilians, including medical workers, were injured due to shelling by Russian troops, and residential and social facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN

Details

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, following shelling of the region by Russian troops.

According to the investigation, on September 24, Russian military personnel used artillery and mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed attack drones, to shell the region. As of 5:00 PM, ten civilians are known to have been wounded, including medical staff.

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Three people were injured as a result of artillery shelling in Bilozerka. Another three were injured in Beryslav due to drone attacks, and three medical workers were wounded in Kherson. 

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson24.09.25, 10:08 • 2344 views

In addition, near the village of Novoraisk, a man was blown up by a mine while taking his wife to the hospital.

As a result of the shelling, an educational institution, private and apartment buildings, and warehouses were damaged.

Kherson covered in smoke: the probable cause of the smoke was named22.09.25, 11:10 • 3103 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Bilozerka
Shahed-136
Kherson Oblast
Beryslav
Ukraine
Kherson