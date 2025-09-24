Ten civilians, including medics, injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

In the Kherson region, ten civilians, including medical workers, were injured due to shelling by Russian troops, and residential and social facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, following shelling of the region by Russian troops.

According to the investigation, on September 24, Russian military personnel used artillery and mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed attack drones, to shell the region. As of 5:00 PM, ten civilians are known to have been wounded, including medical staff. – the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Three people were injured as a result of artillery shelling in Bilozerka. Another three were injured in Beryslav due to drone attacks, and three medical workers were wounded in Kherson.

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson

In addition, near the village of Novoraisk, a man was blown up by a mine while taking his wife to the hospital.

As a result of the shelling, an educational institution, private and apartment buildings, and warehouses were damaged.

Kherson covered in smoke: the probable cause of the smoke was named