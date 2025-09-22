$41.250.00
Kherson covered in smoke: the probable cause of the smoke was named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

On September 22, at 09:00, smoke was observed in Kherson. SES specialists did not find any sources of ignition in the city and suburbs; the probable cause is the burning of reeds on the left bank of the Dnipro.

In Kherson, smoke was observed since the morning, the probable cause is a natural fire on the left bank, said the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As of 09:00 on September 22, smoke is observed throughout the city. SES specialists searched for possible sources of burning in Kherson and its suburbs - no ignition sources were found. The probable cause of the smoke is the burning of reeds on the left bank of the Dnieper River," Shanko wrote.

Addition

Kherson continues to be shelled by the enemy. According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, this morning, around 9 o'clock, the occupiers attacked Kherson with artillery, killing a woman who was in the yard.

As reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, 2 people were injured due to Russian aggression.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnieper
Kherson