Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The SBU detained a 26-year-old nurse from a Kherson city hospital who was adjusting Russian air attacks on the regional center. He transmitted the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB, filming them on his phone during trips.

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another FSB agent in Kherson. He turned out to be a 26-year-old nurse from a city hospital, recruited by the enemy, who was adjusting Russian air attacks on the regional center and its surroundings. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Among the main targets of the Rashists were reserve command posts, logistics warehouses, air defense combat positions, and checkpoints of Ukrainian troops. Separately, the occupiers hoped to receive from the agent the coordinates of defensive lines on the approaches to the city, which they planned to hit with combined drone-kamikaze and super-heavy aerial bomb strikes.

- the report says.

According to the case materials, the suspect collected intelligence during his commutes to and from work. As a passenger on a "route" bus, he filmed the locations of Ukrainian defenders with his phone camera. Then, directly at his workplace in the medical facility, he marked the coordinates of military objects on Google Maps and "reported" to the FSB via messenger.

SBU officers exposed the agent, documented his intelligence activities, and carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Defense Forces. At the final stage of the special operation, the Security Service detained the suspect.

As the investigation established, the medic was recruited by the occupiers through his former neighbor, who, after the liberation of Kherson, moved to Russia and began cooperating with the FSB.

- added the SBU.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of performing agent tasks for the aggressor country was seized from the detainee.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

SBU detained an FSB agent who coordinated Russian attacks on airfields and energy facilities in western Ukraine24.09.25, 01:28 • 2174 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson