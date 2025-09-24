$41.380.13
SBU detained an FSB agent who coordinated Russian attacks on airfields and energy facilities in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The SBU's military counterintelligence detained a 31-year-old unemployed FSB agent in Khmelnytskyi who was directing missile and drone strikes on military and critical facilities in the western region of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment for treason.

SBU detained an FSB agent who coordinated Russian attacks on airfields and energy facilities in western Ukraine

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an FSB agent in Khmelnytskyi. The perpetrator directed Russian missile and drone attacks on military and critical infrastructure facilities in the western region of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the perpetrator of the Rashists' orders turned out to be a 31-year-old local unemployed man who fell into the enemy's field of vision in Telegram channels looking for "quick money."

There, he was recruited by two FSB officers at once, who gave the defendant various tasks:

  • one curator demanded to identify and transfer to the enemy the geolocations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields;
    • another Russian special services officer was waiting for the agent's coordinates of supporting electrical substations, which the Rashists planned to destroy to de-energize the region.

      In addition, the defendant collected the coordinates of municipal institutions and National Police units, and also tried to identify private cars of law enforcement officers for their possible future undermining.

      - the report says.

      SBU officers detained the agent "red-handed" when he was filming a local electrical substation.

      At the scene, the defendant's smartphone with evidence of his correspondence with the occupiers, as well as photos and videos of Ukrainian objects that the agent was going to send to the FSB, were seized.

      Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

      The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      Recall

      The Security Service of Ukraine detained a spotter who provided Russians with coordinates of energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. He collected information about the location of Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups.

      SBU neutralized FSB agent network that "leaked" data on defense in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions19.09.25, 11:52 • 2651 view

      Vita Zelenetska

      Crimes and emergencies
      Electricity
      National Police of Ukraine
      Kirovohrad Oblast
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kharkiv