SBU neutralized FSB agent network that "leaked" data on defense in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The SBU neutralized an FSB agent network in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, detaining four individuals. They were transmitting information about the location of the Defense Forces for Russian shelling.

SBU neutralized FSB agent network that "leaked" data on defense in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Four recruited agents of the Russian special services provided the enemy with information about the location of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions for air shelling and artillery strikes. Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrators. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service neutralized another FSB agent network in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The perpetrators spied on the locations of the Defense Forces, which the enemy planned to attack from the air and with long-range artillery.

— the SBU statement reads.

As the investigation managed to find out, two agents operated in Dnipro, working at a local food base. During this, they took pictures of invoices that indicated the addresses of military units and bases where products were sent. The perpetrators transmitted this data to the FSB curator via messengers.

Organized a desertion scheme for $7,000: former military unit commander detained in Dnipro19.09.25, 10:16 • 1552 views

Two more perpetrators were recruited in the Kramatorsk district. One of them, a postal employee, under the guise of official trips, recorded the fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the front line. The other — from an equipped hideout, filmed the movement of Ukrainian military echelons towards the front.

The SBU reported that two agents were recruited by Russian military intelligence forces through Telegram channels when they were looking for "easy money." Two more came into the field of view of the Russian special services through relatives who remained in the occupied territories.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

— the SBU statement reads.

Curator of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Kherson received a life sentence in absentia - SBU18.09.25, 17:19 • 2580 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine