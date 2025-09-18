$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 4630 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 11638 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20198 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 14461 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 14261 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23490 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14687 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43610 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43204 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33158 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Curator of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Kherson received a life sentence in absentia - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

A Ukrainian court sentenced FSB officer Serhiy Sinitsyn, known as "Sabir," to life imprisonment in absentia. He coordinated the work of the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Kherson, organized repressions and torture.

Curator of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Kherson received a life sentence in absentia - SBU

A Ukrainian court has sentenced FSB officer Serhiy Sinitsyn, better known by the call sign "Sabir," to life imprisonment in absentia. During the temporary occupation of Kherson, the man coordinated the work of the "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" created by the occupiers. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation found out, in March 2022, Sinitsyn arrived in Kherson as part of the "temporary operational group No. 8." He organized repressions against the Ukrainian underground that remained in the city. Sinitsyn personally approved "personnel appointments" in the pseudo-body, supervised силові raids and mass abductions of local residents.

Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-MP Novinsky, suspected of treason18.09.25, 16:46 • 1416 views

Torture chambers were organized in the occupation department of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs," where people who disagreed with the Russian authorities in Kherson were brought. In these premises, they were beaten, tortured with electric current, and subjected to simulated executions. In addition, "Sabir" tried to create an agent network among former officials and law enforcement officers.

The court found the Russian intelligence officer guilty of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and war crimes. He was sentenced to life imprisonment

- reported the SBU.

The special service emphasizes that measures are ongoing to bring the convicted person to real responsibility for crimes against Ukraine.

Commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson: Russian general received 15 years in prison in absentia17.09.25, 16:18 • 2374 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Rallies in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson