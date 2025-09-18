Curator of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Kherson received a life sentence in absentia - SBU

A Ukrainian court has sentenced FSB officer Serhiy Sinitsyn, better known by the call sign "Sabir," to life imprisonment in absentia. During the temporary occupation of Kherson, the man coordinated the work of the "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" created by the occupiers. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation found out, in March 2022, Sinitsyn arrived in Kherson as part of the "temporary operational group No. 8." He organized repressions against the Ukrainian underground that remained in the city. Sinitsyn personally approved "personnel appointments" in the pseudo-body, supervised силові raids and mass abductions of local residents.

Torture chambers were organized in the occupation department of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs," where people who disagreed with the Russian authorities in Kherson were brought. In these premises, they were beaten, tortured with electric current, and subjected to simulated executions. In addition, "Sabir" tried to create an agent network among former officials and law enforcement officers.

The court found the Russian intelligence officer guilty of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and war crimes. He was sentenced to life imprisonment - reported the SBU.

The special service emphasizes that measures are ongoing to bring the convicted person to real responsibility for crimes against Ukraine.

