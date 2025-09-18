Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-MP Novinsky, suspected of treason

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has заочно (in absentia) chosen a pre-trial detention measure – detention – for the sanctioned businessman and former People's Deputy from the "Opposition Bloc" Vadym Novynskyi. He is suspected of high treason. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

The SBI does not name the ex-MP, but it follows from the case materials that it is Vadym Novynskyi.

Earlier, SBI employees, in cooperation with the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to the "curator" of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, a People's Deputy of several convocations from the now-banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Bloc." He is suspected of high treason and inciting religious enmity and hatred.

As the investigation established, since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, starting in 2014, he has promoted Russian narratives through interviews in the media, public speeches, and posts on his own website and social networks. The deputy tried to form anti-government and pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society, justifying Russian aggression.

It is noted that the pro-Russian deputy followed the instructions of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev), maintained close communication with him for a long time, and was hierarchically subordinate to him, meaning he was a so-called curator from the Russian Orthodox Church and effectively a representative of a foreign state's religious organization in Ukraine.

At the same time, the people's deputy, acting in support of the aggressor country's foreign policy, systematically made public statements with signs of religious intolerance and enmity.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army began, he resigned his powers and is currently hiding abroad.

However, he continues to exert informational influence aimed at harming Ukraine's sovereignty, its state and information security, achieving the military-political goals of the Russian Federation's leadership regarding the state of Ukraine, and assisting the Russian Federation in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine in the information sphere. - the report says.

It is reported that comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examinations, ordered by the investigator, confirmed the facts of the politician's criminal activity in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, he was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and violation of citizens' equality depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation and religious beliefs, committed by an official (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The maximum penalty for committing such acts is imprisonment for up to fifteen years with or without confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

