Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-MP Novinsky, suspected of treason

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 3248 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 10241 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18322 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 13349 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 13400 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 22506 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14420 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42862 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42954 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33072 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10529 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19477 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17723 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 8646 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9138 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9508 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18287 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17918 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 22489 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19630 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22705 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23112 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21764 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51134 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-MP Novinsky, suspected of treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv заочно (in absentia) chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for ex-MP Vadym Novinsky. He is suspected of high treason and inciting religious hatred.

Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-MP Novinsky, suspected of treason

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has заочно (in absentia) chosen a pre-trial detention measure – detention – for the sanctioned businessman and former People's Deputy from the "Opposition Bloc" Vadym Novynskyi. He is suspected of high treason. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

The SBI does not name the ex-MP, but it follows from the case materials that it is Vadym Novynskyi.

Earlier, SBI employees, in cooperation with the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to the "curator" of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, a People's Deputy of several convocations from the now-banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Bloc." He is suspected of high treason and inciting religious enmity and hatred.

As the investigation established, since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, starting in 2014, he has promoted Russian narratives through interviews in the media, public speeches, and posts on his own website and social networks. The deputy tried to form anti-government and pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society, justifying Russian aggression.

It is noted that the pro-Russian deputy followed the instructions of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev), maintained close communication with him for a long time, and was hierarchically subordinate to him, meaning he was a so-called curator from the Russian Orthodox Church and effectively a representative of a foreign state's religious organization in Ukraine.

At the same time, the people's deputy, acting in support of the aggressor country's foreign policy, systematically made public statements with signs of religious intolerance and enmity.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army began, he resigned his powers and is currently hiding abroad.

However, he continues to exert informational influence aimed at harming Ukraine's sovereignty, its state and information security, achieving the military-political goals of the Russian Federation's leadership regarding the state of Ukraine, and assisting the Russian Federation in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine in the information sphere.

- the report says.

It is reported that comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examinations, ordered by the investigator, confirmed the facts of the politician's criminal activity in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, he was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and violation of citizens' equality depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation and religious beliefs, committed by an official (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The maximum penalty for committing such acts is imprisonment for up to fifteen years with or without confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Ex-MP from the banned pro-Russian party Novinsky was notified of a new suspicion13.06.25, 14:49 • 2585 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine