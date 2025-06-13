Ex-MP from the banned pro-Russian party Novinsky was notified of a new suspicion

Former MP from the banned pro-Russian party Vadym Novinskyi has been notified of suspicion of tax evasion of more than 4 billion hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name the ex-deputy, but from the published photo and materials it is clear that it is Vadym Novinskyi.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a people's deputy of Ukraine of several convocations from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Bloc", who was previously a member of the "Party of Regions", was notified of suspicion of evading payment to the state budget of Ukraine of personal income tax on investment income received abroad (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, after acquiring Ukrainian citizenship in 2012, the suspect continued his business activities in Ukraine, becoming a tax resident. However, as reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, contrary to the requirements of tax legislation, he did not declare income received abroad and did not pay personal income tax in the amount of more than UAH 4.3 billion.

"The suspect received investment income in the amount of more than UAH 25 billion, which at the time of sale amounted to several billion dollars, from the sale of investment assets - shares of foreign companies operating in the Republic of Cyprus. This violation led to the actual non-receipt of funds to the State Budget of Ukraine in especially large amounts," the statement said.

Necessary investigative actions are currently underway.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that the former people's deputy is also suspected of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine.