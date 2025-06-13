$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
11:58 AM • 7496 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM • 25226 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 47385 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 72670 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 185171 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 163612 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 80101 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110038 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50786 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66537 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Ex-MP from the banned pro-Russian party Novinsky was notified of a new suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The ex-MP from the pro-Russian party is suspected of evading payment of more than UAH 4.3 billion in income tax. He did not declare income from the sale of shares of foreign companies.

Ex-MP from the banned pro-Russian party Novinsky was notified of a new suspicion

Former MP from the banned pro-Russian party Vadym Novinskyi has been notified of suspicion of tax evasion of more than 4 billion hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name the ex-deputy, but from the published photo and materials it is clear that it is Vadym Novinskyi.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a people's deputy of Ukraine of several convocations from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Bloc", who was previously a member of the "Party of Regions", was notified of suspicion of evading payment to the state budget of Ukraine of personal income tax on investment income received abroad (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, after acquiring Ukrainian citizenship in 2012, the suspect continued his business activities in Ukraine, becoming a tax resident. However, as reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, contrary to the requirements of tax legislation, he did not declare income received abroad and did not pay personal income tax in the amount of more than UAH 4.3 billion.

"The suspect received investment income in the amount of more than UAH 25 billion, which at the time of sale amounted to several billion dollars, from the sale of investment assets - shares of foreign companies operating in the Republic of Cyprus. This violation led to the actual non-receipt of funds to the State Budget of Ukraine in especially large amounts," the statement said.

Necessary investigative actions are currently underway.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that the former people's deputy is also suspected of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Cyprus
