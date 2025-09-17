Commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson: Russian general received 15 years in prison in absentia

In Ukraine, Russian Guard General Volodymyr Spiridonov, who commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson, was заочно convicted, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Russian Colonel General Volodymyr Spiridonov, commander of the Ural District of the Russian Guard, received a 15-year заочно prison sentence. - the message says.

According to the case materials, at the beginning of the full-scale war, the defendant participated in the capture of Kherson region. At that time, he headed a combined group, which included 4 tactical groups, a special forces detachment, and an operational unit of the Russian Guard.

After the occupation of the regional center, Spiridonov began organizing mass repressions against participants of the resistance movement in the region.

Shot a car with civilians in Chernihiv region during evacuation: Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment

It is documented that the Russian general commanded the actions of his subordinates, who, on his orders, carried out violent dispersals of peaceful protests in the city center.

As the investigation established, armed Rashists abducted participants of protest gatherings and took them to prisons.

In the cells, the victims were subjected to numerous tortures, with which the enemy tried to break the resistance to the Kremlin regime.

Before the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, Spiridonov fled to Russia, where he received a "promotion" for his war crimes.

Let's add

Based on the materials of the Security Service investigators, the court found Spiridonov guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (crimes of aggression committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive work is underway to find and bring the Rashist to justice for crimes against our state.