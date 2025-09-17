Commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson: Russian general received 15 years in prison in absentia

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 6696 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 23546 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 32981 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 34801 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 95129 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113357 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53007 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62002 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101720 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31547 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 40404 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 19778 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42026 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 10167 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16068 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 8822 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42028 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 95131 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113358 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 61770 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36361 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 41891 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71286 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 68720 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73016 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

Commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson: Russian general received 15 years in prison in absentia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Colonel General of the Russian Guard Vladimir Spiridonov was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. He commanded the dispersal of peaceful protests and repressions against members of the resistance movement in occupied Kherson.

Commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson: Russian general received 15 years in prison in absentia

In Ukraine, Russian Guard General Volodymyr Spiridonov, who commanded the dispersal of protests at the beginning of the temporary occupation of Kherson, was заочно convicted, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Russian Colonel General Volodymyr Spiridonov, commander of the Ural District of the Russian Guard, received a 15-year заочно prison sentence.

- the message says.

According to the case materials, at the beginning of the full-scale war, the defendant participated in the capture of Kherson region. At that time, he headed a combined group, which included 4 tactical groups, a special forces detachment, and an operational unit of the Russian Guard.

After the occupation of the regional center, Spiridonov began organizing mass repressions against participants of the resistance movement in the region.

Shot a car with civilians in Chernihiv region during evacuation: Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment27.05.25, 16:08 • 4010 views

It is documented that the Russian general commanded the actions of his subordinates, who, on his orders, carried out violent dispersals of peaceful protests in the city center.

As the investigation established, armed Rashists abducted participants of protest gatherings and took them to prisons.

In the cells, the victims were subjected to numerous tortures, with which the enemy tried to break the resistance to the Kremlin regime.

Before the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, Spiridonov fled to Russia, where he received a "promotion" for his war crimes.

Let's add

Based on the materials of the Security Service investigators, the court found Spiridonov guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (crimes of aggression committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive work is underway to find and bring the Rashist to justice for crimes against our state.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Rallies in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson