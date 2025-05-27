$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Shot a car with civilians in Chernihiv region during evacuation: Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment

Kyiv

 

A Russian serviceman was found guilty of killing the driver of a civilian car in the Chernihiv region in 2022. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Shot a car with civilians in Chernihiv region during evacuation: Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment

In the Chernihiv region, a Russian soldier who shelled a civilian car and killed the driver in 2022 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... in the order of a special trial, a serviceman of the Russian Federation was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murders, committed by a group of persons (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 - the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

The prosecutor proved during the court session that in March 2022, trying to leave for a safe place, eight civilians of the Pryluky district, including three children, were traveling in Skoda Superb and Renault Mеgane cars from Nizhyn district towards Ichnya, Pryluky district.

It is reported that while driving along the highway between the villages of Ivangorod and Krupychpole, servicemen of the Russian Federation, including the convict, were moving towards civilian cars in two armored vehicles of the Tigr type. Civilian vehicles did not pose any threat to the Russian invaders. However, the military of the aggressor state groundlessly fired at them from automatic weapons and machine guns.

As a result of the shelling, the driver of the Skoda Superb car was killed, and his passenger was injured. Other civilians were not injured 

- the prosecutor's office reports.

The convict, together with an accomplice, also destroyed the Skoda Superb car by subsequently firing at its gas cylinder.

While at the scene, the Russian military man reported to the commander by telephone that they had managed to shoot only one car and the driver. By the court's verdict, the invader was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Addition

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Police, identified two Russian war criminals who organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Chernihiv Oblast
