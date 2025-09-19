Organized a desertion scheme for $7,000: former military unit commander detained in Dnipro

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme in Dnipro for the illegal transfer of servicemen, organized by a former military unit commander. The cost of the "service" ranged from 5 to 7 thousand US dollars. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As law enforcement officers found out, the ex-commander organized the "release" of servicemen from the military unit, and then supervised the entire process of evading further service.

According to the prosecutor's office, the organizers guaranteed clients "full protection" - from transportation to cover in case of inspections. The scheme was uncovered during an attempt to transport two soldiers from a training center. The ex-commander and his accomplices were caught "red-handed" while receiving part of the sum for such "services."

The accomplices were responsible for calculating and transporting "clients." It cost from 5 to 7 thousand US dollars. The money was received in cash, and transportation was carried out secretly to avoid the attention of the command - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that such actions directly undermine the country's defense capability, as they reduce the size of the army and hinder the performance of combat missions. The suspects are accused of complicity in desertion, obstructing the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other serious crimes.

As noted by the OGP, the ex-colonel had previously had problems with the law. He was tried in a case concerning the fictitious service of a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, after which he was demoted in rank and removed from office.

Despite this, the offender continued his criminal activity. He was detained in a gambling establishment, where 3.8 thousand US dollars were seized from him.

Currently, an investigation is underway into other possible episodes and the involvement of other officers of the military unit in the scheme.

