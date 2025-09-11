From fake students to forest crossings: SBU and police liquidated six schemes of evasion from mobilization

The Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine have thwarted six more schemes by which people tried to avoid conscription and mobilization. Law enforcement officers detained eight organizers of these schemes. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

For sums ranging from 5 to 20 thousand US dollars, the dealers transported draft dodgers abroad outside checkpoints or issued fictitious documents to avoid conscription. - the SBU statement says.

What exactly was exposed

Chernihiv region: the head of a local college "enrolled" students on paper, although they did not actually attend classes.

Poltava region: a surgeon sold fake medical certificates about serious illnesses to avoid conscription.

Kyiv: a man sought out those wishing to avoid service and offered escape routes abroad.

Kirovohrad region: the administrator of a Telegram channel informed draft dodgers about the location of mobile groups and the police.

Dnipropetrovsk region: three people transported clients to the western border and sent them to the EU via forest paths.

Volyn: another perpetrator also transported draft dodgers through the forest to a neighboring country.

All detainees have already been charged under articles of the Criminal Code, including illegal transportation of people across the border and obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The criminals face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operations were carried out by the SBU and the police in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Volyn regions with the support of the prosecutor's office.

