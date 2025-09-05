As part of Operation "Evasion", over 270 men who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed

Since the beginning of September 2025, law enforcement officers have uncovered a number of schemes to evade mobilization as part of their operational activities.

Details

The prosecutor's office reported on the first results of the systemic counteraction to mobilization evasion within the framework of the "Evasion" operation.

schemes of illegal removal from military registration and transfer of men abroad were exposed;

more than 270 men of conscription age who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed.

Illegal border crossing

In September 2024 – January 2025, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, being part of patrols at the Uhryniv checkpoint, deliberately did not enter data on border crossing by certain individuals into the database, facilitating their unhindered departure from Ukraine. - this is stated in the post of the Office of the Prosecutor General

Data was not entered at the Uhryniv checkpoint, and in this way, more than 80 conscripts were transferred.

Currently, five border guards have been notified of suspicion of aiding illegal transfer of persons (Part 2 of Article 332, Part 3 of Article 419 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

Another scheme - "fake certificates"

The mechanism for evading mobilization was organized by a resident of Lviv, who produced forged documents from medical institutions to exempt men from service and remove them from military registration.

According to the investigation, at least 10 people used this scheme, four of whom were subsequently illegally transferred abroad.

The organizer was notified of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 114-1 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A petition was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.

Also, during the investigation, facts of illegal deregistration, reservation, and obtaining a deferral from mobilization for more than 180 other persons were documented.

Officials of territorial recruitment centers, as well as medical institutions, will be given a proper legal assessment. - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Law enforcement officers brought dozens of people to justice and documented millions of hryvnias in illegal benefits as part of countering evasion of military service and corruption schemes.

The total amount of documented illegal benefits is UAH 6.2 million.

SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects