As part of Operation "Evasion", over 270 men who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 10834 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 18447 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 16759 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 30246 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 32994 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 48686 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 40848 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41111 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41383 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31311 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
40%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 10077 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 8584 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 19801 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 18538 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 6582 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 2366 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 19828 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 30233 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 26823 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 59855 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Poland
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 23389 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 59855 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 23689 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 28898 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 30593 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system

As part of Operation "Evasion", over 270 men who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Since the beginning of September 2025, schemes for evading mobilization have been uncovered, including illegal deregistration from military records and smuggling men abroad. Over 270 men of conscription age who tried to avoid mobilization have been identified.

As part of Operation "Evasion", over 270 men who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed

Since the beginning of September 2025, law enforcement officers have uncovered a number of schemes to evade mobilization as part of their operational activities.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The prosecutor's office reported on the first results of the systemic counteraction to mobilization evasion within the framework of the "Evasion" operation.

  • schemes of illegal removal from military registration and transfer of men abroad were exposed;
    • more than 270 men of conscription age who tried to avoid mobilization were exposed.

      Illegal border crossing

      In September 2024 – January 2025, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, being part of patrols at the Uhryniv checkpoint, deliberately did not enter data on border crossing by certain individuals into the database, facilitating their unhindered departure from Ukraine.

      - this is stated in the post of the Office of the Prosecutor General

      Data was not entered at the Uhryniv checkpoint, and in this way, more than 80 conscripts were transferred.

      Currently, five border guards have been notified of suspicion of aiding illegal transfer of persons (Part 2 of Article 332, Part 3 of Article 419 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

      The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

      Another scheme - "fake certificates"

      The mechanism for evading mobilization was organized by a resident of Lviv, who produced forged documents from medical institutions to exempt men from service and remove them from military registration.

      According to the investigation, at least 10 people used this scheme, four of whom were subsequently illegally transferred abroad.

      The organizer was notified of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 114-1 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

      A petition was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.

      Also, during the investigation, facts of illegal deregistration, reservation, and obtaining a deferral from mobilization for more than 180 other persons were documented.

      Officials of territorial recruitment centers, as well as medical institutions, will be given a proper legal assessment.

      - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

      Recall

      Law enforcement officers brought dozens of people to justice and documented millions of hryvnias in illegal benefits as part of countering evasion of military service and corruption schemes.

      The total amount of documented illegal benefits is UAH 6.2 million.

      SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects19.08.25, 13:58 • 3648 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Crimes and emergencies
      State Border of Ukraine
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Lviv