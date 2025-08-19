SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization in Kyiv. The organizer and his accomplices sold fictitious certificates and "reservations" through fake employment, earning millions of hryvnias. During searches, they seized more than UAH 17 million in cash and foreign currency.

This was reported by the Security Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a local lawyer, another lawyer, and three doctors from well-known medical institutions in the capital were involved in the scheme. The perpetrators forged medical opinions about serious diagnoses so that conscripts could receive a deferment from conscription or be removed from military registration.

Law enforcement officers established clear coordination between the participants of the scheme – from finding clients to selling fake documents. For a separate fee, the defendants also offered "reservations" through alleged employment in state institutions in Kyiv.

The organizer was detained "red-handed" when he was receiving another tranche of a bribe. He and two accomplices – a lawyer and a cardiologist – were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence) Part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 4 of Art. 354 (complicity in bribing an employee, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing to bring all participants in the illegal activity to justice. The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

