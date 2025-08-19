$41.260.08
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 7824 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 41825 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 41153 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 58001 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 77590 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 57802 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 41963 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43887 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 118008 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive
Exclusive
SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The SBU's military counterintelligence and the National Police liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization in Kyiv. The organizer and accomplices sold fictitious certificates and "reservations"; over UAH 17 million in cash was seized.

SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization in Kyiv. The organizer and his accomplices sold fictitious certificates and "reservations" through fake employment, earning millions of hryvnias. During searches, they seized more than UAH 17 million in cash and foreign currency.

This was reported by the Security Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a local lawyer, another lawyer, and three doctors from well-known medical institutions in the capital were involved in the scheme. The perpetrators forged medical opinions about serious diagnoses so that conscripts could receive a deferment from conscription or be removed from military registration.

Law enforcement officers established clear coordination between the participants of the scheme – from finding clients to selling fake documents. For a separate fee, the defendants also offered "reservations" through alleged employment in state institutions in Kyiv.

The organizer was detained "red-handed" when he was receiving another tranche of a bribe. He and two accomplices – a lawyer and a cardiologist – were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence) Part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 4 of Art. 354 (complicity in bribing an employee, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing to bring all participants in the illegal activity to justice. The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region19.08.25, 10:59 • 2488 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Hryvnia
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv