SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent group of Russian military intelligence that helped the enemy launch missile strikes on Kyiv and organized sabotage in the south of the country. The cell included four people, among them a former Kyiv university lecturer, her student, and a former military serviceman. The criminals were curated by a regular employee of the Russian GRU, Maksym Chachyn. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the agents worked according to a classic scheme: executors, a "liaison," and a curator from Moscow. Two agent-executors were detained by counterintelligence back in February 2025, after which the special service uncovered the full structure of the enemy network.

The investigation established that in 2021, a lecturer from one of the capital's universities traveled to Russia, where she agreed to cooperate with the special services. After the start of the full-scale invasion, she recruited her former student, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident, who supported the Russian aggression. Later, a 40-year-old former military serviceman joined the group.

Members of the agent network collected data on the location of Defense Forces units in Kyiv, marked them on digital maps, and transmitted the coordinates to the curator for missile and drone strikes. Subsequently, the group moved to Odesa, where they carried out a series of sabotages: setting fire to two mobile communication towers and several power substations. In addition, the perpetrators were preparing terrorist acts using improvised explosive devices, but the SBU timely prevented these plans.

Currently, two agents are in custody. They are charged with high treason, sabotage, damage to energy facilities, and illegal handling of weapons. Under the totality of articles of the Criminal Code, the traitors face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Investigators are also preparing a notice of suspicion for the direct curator from Russia and the woman who acted as the "liaison."

