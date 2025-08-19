$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
07:29 AM • 19189 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 24250 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 42836 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 63061 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 45723 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 35356 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 40283 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 103050 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51273 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 98572 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Tags
Authors
SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

The SBU exposed a Russian military intelligence agent group of four people who coordinated missile strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in the south of the country. Two agents have been detained, facing life imprisonment.

SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent group of Russian military intelligence that helped the enemy launch missile strikes on Kyiv and organized sabotage in the south of the country. The cell included four people, among them a former Kyiv university lecturer, her student, and a former military serviceman. The criminals were curated by a regular employee of the Russian GRU, Maksym Chachyn. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the agents worked according to a classic scheme: executors, a "liaison," and a curator from Moscow. Two agent-executors were detained by counterintelligence back in February 2025, after which the special service uncovered the full structure of the enemy network.

The investigation established that in 2021, a lecturer from one of the capital's universities traveled to Russia, where she agreed to cooperate with the special services. After the start of the full-scale invasion, she recruited her former student, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident, who supported the Russian aggression. Later, a 40-year-old former military serviceman joined the group.

Members of the agent network collected data on the location of Defense Forces units in Kyiv, marked them on digital maps, and transmitted the coordinates to the curator for missile and drone strikes. Subsequently, the group moved to Odesa, where they carried out a series of sabotages: setting fire to two mobile communication towers and several power substations. In addition, the perpetrators were preparing terrorist acts using improvised explosive devices, but the SBU timely prevented these plans.

Currently, two agents are in custody. They are charged with high treason, sabotage, damage to energy facilities, and illegal handling of weapons. Under the totality of articles of the Criminal Code, the traitors face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Investigators are also preparing a notice of suspicion for the direct curator from Russia and the woman who acted as the "liaison."

SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom in Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes8/15/25, 10:17 AM • 4733 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies