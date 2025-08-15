The SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom were in the Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed 207 agents of Russian special services, including 52 servicemen of the Defense Forces who were Russian agents, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service, as noted, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "systematically exposes Russian agents and eradicates criminal schemes in the Security and Defense Forces of our state."

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, only employees of the Department of Military Counterintelligence (DMCI) of the SBU have exposed 207 agents of the Russian special services who collected information about the Defense Forces and military facilities of Ukraine. 52 of them were active servicemen. 44 traitors have already been sentenced to terms ranging from 12 to 15 years - reported the SBU.

According to the special service, for example, a former commander of a Special Operations Forces unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 15 years in prison for "leaking" to the occupiers plans for combat operations of Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines. The Security Service detained the agent in the fall of 2024.

"In total, in 2025 alone, the military counterintelligence of the SBU liquidated three enemy agent networks," the report says.

In addition, as noted, the military counterintelligence of the SBU prevented the embezzlement of more than UAH 44 billion in the defense sector.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU has blocked 114 schemes of evasion from mobilization and stopped 222 facts of illegal arms trafficking and prevented its export from the combat zone. - reported the SBU.

In addition to fighting the aggressor and his accomplices within our state, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service also conducts special operations behind enemy lines and participates in combat operations directly on the front line.

"In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, SBU DMCI employees have destroyed 219 Russian tanks, 358 armored combat vehicles, 318 artillery systems, and 73 electronic warfare systems on the battlefield," the SBU noted.

