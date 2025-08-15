The SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom were in the Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
04:50 AM • 28123 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 49147 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 24627 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 116514 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 141903 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 76320 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 76244 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 74098 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 179776 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 95029 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
53%
757mm
Popular news
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destructionVideoAugust 14, 11:18 PM • 38813 views
Plane with Kremlin pool journalists landed in AlaskaVideoAugust 14, 11:40 PM • 12872 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideo02:24 AM • 51183 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing02:40 AM • 23133 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhoto03:23 AM • 22945 views
Publications
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 1122 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 116514 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 168713 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 141903 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 84253 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 51117 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 136591 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 87448 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 105619 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 155618 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)
World War II

The SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom were in the Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom were servicemen. 44 traitors have already been sentenced to up to 15 years.

The SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom were in the Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed 207 agents of Russian special services, including 52 servicemen of the Defense Forces who were Russian agents, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service, as noted, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "systematically exposes Russian agents and eradicates criminal schemes in the Security and Defense Forces of our state."

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, only employees of the Department of Military Counterintelligence (DMCI) of the SBU have exposed 207 agents of the Russian special services who collected information about the Defense Forces and military facilities of Ukraine. 52 of them were active servicemen. 44 traitors have already been sentenced to terms ranging from 12 to 15 years

- reported the SBU.

According to the special service, for example, a former commander of a Special Operations Forces unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 15 years in prison for "leaking" to the occupiers plans for combat operations of Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines. The Security Service detained the agent in the fall of 2024.

"In total, in 2025 alone, the military counterintelligence of the SBU liquidated three enemy agent networks," the report says.

In addition, as noted, the military counterintelligence of the SBU prevented the embezzlement of more than UAH 44 billion in the defense sector.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU has blocked 114 schemes of evasion from mobilization and stopped 222 facts of illegal arms trafficking and prevented its export from the combat zone.

- reported the SBU.

In addition to fighting the aggressor and his accomplices within our state, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service also conducts special operations behind enemy lines and participates in combat operations directly on the front line.

"In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, SBU DMCI employees have destroyed 219 Russian tanks, 358 armored combat vehicles, 318 artillery systems, and 73 electronic warfare systems on the battlefield," the SBU noted.

Transmitted data on F-16 deployment: SBU detained a "mole" in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine30.07.25, 15:44 • 6711 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine