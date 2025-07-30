Transmitted data on F-16 deployment: SBU detained a "mole" in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a Russian intelligence "mole" within the ranks of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was collecting data for strikes on airfields where F-16 and Mirage 2000 aircraft are based. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a flight instructor, a major of one of the aviation brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which performs combat missions to repel missile and drone attacks and support the army from the air.

According to the investigation, the agent transmitted to Russian military intelligence the coordinates of aircraft deployment, their flight schedules, and personal data of Ukrainian pilots. He also prepared an analytical report for the enemy with recommendations on the tactics of combined strikes to bypass air defense systems.

For conspiracy, the suspect used anonymous email and "secret chats" in messengers, and he was detained while attempting to collect new information.

The man is planned to be charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High treason under martial law). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained another FSB "mole" who served in the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. He is suspected of adjusting enemy fire and preparing for occupiers' "breakthroughs."