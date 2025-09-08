Promised to influence the TCC for $35,000: law enforcement detained a serviceman

Law enforcement officers detained and notified a serviceman of suspicion who promised to influence the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) for a monetary reward. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the man organized a scheme to receive undue benefits for influencing the decisions of officials of territorial recruitment centers and social support. This involved removing draft dodgers from the TCC's wanted list, as well as excluding them from military registration.

He received the first part of the monetary reward, amounting to 3 thousand US dollars, in August of this year. He was detained while receiving the remaining amount - 32 thousand dollars.

The man is accused under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving undue benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to eight years with confiscation of property.

