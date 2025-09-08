$41.220.13
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
08:37 AM • 10682 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 16580 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 22125 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 36596 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 59658 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 74169 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79470 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122947 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 104556 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Promised to influence the TCC for $35,000: law enforcement detained a serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 252 views

Law enforcement officers detained a serviceman who promised to influence the TCC and SP for a monetary reward. The man received $3,000 in August, and the remaining amount, $32,000, during his detention.

Promised to influence the TCC for $35,000: law enforcement detained a serviceman

Law enforcement officers detained and notified a serviceman of suspicion who promised to influence the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) for a monetary reward. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the man organized a scheme to receive undue benefits for influencing the decisions of officials of territorial recruitment centers and social support. This involved removing draft dodgers from the TCC's wanted list, as well as excluding them from military registration.

He received the first part of the monetary reward, amounting to 3 thousand US dollars, in August of this year. He was detained while receiving the remaining amount - 32 thousand dollars.

The man is accused under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving undue benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to eight years with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine