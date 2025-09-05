$41.350.02
Received $8,000 for helping a relative evade mobilization: a judge in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

A district court judge in Lviv region has been served with a notice of suspicion for receiving undue benefits and declaring inaccurate information. He received $8,000 for exempting his cousin from mobilization and entered inaccurate information into his declaration for UAH 7.5 million.

Received $8,000 for helping a relative evade mobilization: a judge in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement agencies have notified a judge of one of the district courts of Lviv region of suspicion. He is suspected of receiving undue benefits and declaring inaccurate information, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 and Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation established that the judge used his official position and agreed to influence officials of the district TCC and SP in order to exempt his cousin from mobilization - he was delivered to the collection point back in June of this year.

Investigators documented that the judge's niece handed him an undue benefit of 8,000 US dollars - at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine, this amounts to over 330,000 hryvnias.

The judge used his connections and secured the release of his relative from the TCC premises. At the same time, the final decision regarding his mobilization was not made, which allowed the judge to transport his relative to Lviv.

During the pre-trial investigation, facts were established of the judge entering knowingly false information into the annual declaration for 2024 regarding his family's property. These data differ from reliable ones by a total amount of over 7.5 million UAH.

If the judge's guilt is recognized, he may face punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for a Ministry of Defense official suspected of receiving a bribe. The accused was assigned bail of 2.7 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv