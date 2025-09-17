For bribes, they "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear: VVK officials exposed in Kharkiv

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 15839 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 24547 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 26973 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 82654 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 103272 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 50792 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60867 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 97759 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31237 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63111 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
87%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 26812 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 44690 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 33141 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 12685 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 29314 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 42 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 29339 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 82634 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 103259 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 54526 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 31594 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 37451 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 67196 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 64945 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 69304 views
Actual
Financial Times
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

For bribes, they "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear: VVK officials exposed in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who, for bribes ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 dollars, transferred military personnel from combat units to the rear. A female VVK member was detained in Kharkiv, and later the head of the VVK, and they were notified of suspicion.

For bribes, they "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear: VVK officials exposed in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

SBI employees exposed the head of one of the military medical commissions in Dnipropetrovsk region and his colleague from Kharkiv region, who organized a corrupt business based on forged medical conclusions.

Officials recognized servicemen of combat units as "partially fit for service," which allowed them to be transferred to rear units — territorial recruitment centers, military educational institutions, or supply units. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars, depending on the level of acquaintance or financial status of the "clients."

According to the investigation, the Kharkiv VVK member sought clients and then transferred documents to her colleague, who was seconded from Kharkiv to Dnipropetrovsk region as the head of the military medical commission.

For bribes, he "wrote off" evaders from military registration: head of military registration and enlistment office exposed in Chernihiv09.04.24, 12:18 • 24088 views

The woman was detained in Kharkiv after receiving 3 thousand dollars in one of the episodes, and later the head of the VVK was also detained.

Add

During searches, more than 20 thousand dollars, medical documents, a laptop, mobile phones, and a doctor's seal with signs of forgery were seized from the suspects. According to operational data, it was used to issue fictitious consultative conclusions, on the basis of which servicemen were officially sent to the VVK. Plant-based substances similar to narcotics were also seized from the commission head's apartment.

Both officials were notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

As part of the investigation, the involvement of other persons in the crime, including employees of territorial recruitment centers, is being checked, the SBI summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv