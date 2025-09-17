For bribes, they "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear: VVK officials exposed in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees exposed the head of one of the military medical commissions in Dnipropetrovsk region and his colleague from Kharkiv region, who organized a corrupt business based on forged medical conclusions.

Officials recognized servicemen of combat units as "partially fit for service," which allowed them to be transferred to rear units — territorial recruitment centers, military educational institutions, or supply units. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars, depending on the level of acquaintance or financial status of the "clients."

According to the investigation, the Kharkiv VVK member sought clients and then transferred documents to her colleague, who was seconded from Kharkiv to Dnipropetrovsk region as the head of the military medical commission.

The woman was detained in Kharkiv after receiving 3 thousand dollars in one of the episodes, and later the head of the VVK was also detained.

During searches, more than 20 thousand dollars, medical documents, a laptop, mobile phones, and a doctor's seal with signs of forgery were seized from the suspects. According to operational data, it was used to issue fictitious consultative conclusions, on the basis of which servicemen were officially sent to the VVK. Plant-based substances similar to narcotics were also seized from the commission head's apartment.

Both officials were notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

As part of the investigation, the involvement of other persons in the crime, including employees of territorial recruitment centers, is being checked, the SBI summarized.